Young man killed in car crash

Rachel Vercoe
by
14th May 2018 7:30 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM
A crash scene remains in place this morning on Waterfall Way near Hennessey's Lane, west of Bellingen.
A MAN has died in a single vehicle crash overnight after reports an overturned car caught fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Waterfall Way near Hennesseys Lane, west of Bellingen just before 11.30pm on Sunday.

The 18-year-old male driver died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

A crime scene remains in place this morning on the Waterfall Way near Hennessey's Lane, where a young man was killed overnight.
