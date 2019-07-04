News
Young ninja warriors battle it out on the greens
THE greatest ninja warriors of the Clarence will be out in force this weekend, and some are only nine years old. The first ever Bowlo Junior Ninja Warrior tournament will be held at Yamba Bowling Club on Sunday to discover which Clarence Valley kid is the greatest of them all and raise money for the Yamba Breakers Football Club. The event will transform the outdoor area of the club and feature two inflatable obstacle courses and additional challenges the kids will have to negotiate, ranging from jumping hurdles to navigating their way through mesh. "The idea has been in my head for a little while but since we have taken over sponsorship of the football club we thought it would be a good opportunity them to do some fundraising." Said Yamba Bowling Club marketing manager Blake Wolfe. "It is another example of what we are doing here in trying to branch out and create family focused events and attract a different demographic." The event was open to children up to the age of 16 and each contestant would have two attempts at the course and be timed, with the top two in each group competing against each other in a final. Yamba Breakers junior club president Dan Griffin said the event was only made possible by the good relationship they club had developed with the Bowling Club since they developed the partnership this year. "The club are really trying to utilise that outside area, making it really family focused." he said. "We are trying to get as many kids through the course as possible and it will be a great day social day out for the family." Mr Griffin said they had already had a good response from the community but there were plenty of spots left for new entrants. The event comes at a good time for Clarence Valley ninja warriors, as former Grafton Netballer Verity Charles was to be appear on Australian Ninja Warrior on Tuesday. The West Coast Fever vice-captain would be competing against her husband, former professional rugby union player Nathan Charles in the hit NBN show. Registrations for Bowlo Junior Ninja Warrior could be made through the Yamba Bowling Club.