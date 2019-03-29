Young offender given last chance to stay out of jail

A Maclean man has been given a chance to stay out of jail in Grafton Local Court this week.

A Maclean man has been given a chance to stay out of jail in Grafton Local Court this week. Caitlan Charles

A MAGISTRATE has given a young offender his final chance to "break the cycle" of offending when he was sentenced in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

Maclean man Jermaine Paul Currie, 19, appeared via audiovisual link for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including destroy or damage property, affray, resist officer in execution of duty, mid-range PCA and stalk and intimidation to intend fear of physical harm.

In court, Currie's solicitor Michael Lantis said at the time of the latest offences on January 17 this year, his client was living in his car and struggling to make it on his own two feet, but was too proud to ask for help.

Mr Lantis said as a young father of two children, Currie was afraid of failing his children, and said the two factors that led to his offending was an inability to control his emotions and using alcohol as a coping mechanism, which contributed to his violent behaviour.

After spending the past two months in custody, Mr Lantis said Currie had told him he was beginning to feel comfortable behind bars, which scared him and said Currie "doesn't want to feel comfortable in custody".

Magistrate Karen Stafford said Currie had shown good insight into his alcohol problem and a willingness to engage with community corrections and services available.

In handing down an 18-month intensive corrections order and 100 hours community service, Ms Stafford said she was prepared to release Currie from custody to serve the sentence in the community.

Ms Stafford said Currie had far too much time on his hands at the time of his offences, and that it was time for him to give back to the community while serving his sentence.

"This is your chance to break the cycle of incarceration and avoid becoming a statistic of an Aboriginal man in prison," she said.