‘Cheeky little prick’ channels Ennis the Menace

AS a child Parramatta's Reed Mahoney would channel Tigers hooker Robbie Farah every time he played a game of footy.

Sometimes he'd even impersonate Michael Ennis.

"When I was younger I definitely looked up to Robbie Farah, I used to run around pretending to be him … and the likes of Mick Ennis," he said.

He did such a good job mimicking Ennis' menacing nature on the field last week, that South Sydney forward Sam Burgess endearingly labelled him a "cheeky little prick" after their match.

"I don't mind saying my piece on the field and keep the boys on their toes. I just have a bit of fun and yeah we have a few words out on the field," he said.

With first choice hookers Cameron King (knee) and Kaysa Pritchard (shoulder) out injured, Mahoney told The Saturday Telegraph coach Brad Arthur is expecting him to play eighty minutes in the number nine jumper, starting on Saturday afternoon against the Titans - in what will be only his fifth game of NRL.

Mahoney is a Queenslander but says he wants to stay with the Eels. Picture: Peter Wallis

"It's not going to change much, I still have to bring energy I still have to bring all the little thing I do on the field when I come off the bench," he said.

"As far as I know I'm playing 80 minutes. I'm not too sure how about Will Smith at the moment.

"I trained hard and put the work in. I played 80 minutes last year and at the start of this year in the ISP and yeah I definitely think I'm up to it."

Both King and Pritchard are off-contract this year and are yet to re-sign, putting the young Queenslander in the box seat to secure a new deal with the Eels.

Mahoney looked up to the retired Michael Ennis and says he doesn’t mind chirping on field. Picture: Brett Costello

"I just need to prove I can pay 80 minute at nine," he said.

"Not yet but I'm not too worried about that [next year]. I'm secure for the rest of the year and I'll just worry about the next five weeks and when that negotiations come around, I'll worry about that then.

"I want to be a Parramatta Eel."

Mahoney, 20, hails from Landsborough on the Sunshine Coast and was scouted by the Canterbury Bulldogs while he was still in high school on what he describes as a "little deal".

The Bulldogs tried to bring him to Sydney when he was just 15 but he decided to complete year 12 first.

After playing SG Ball at Belmore, arch rivals Parramatta poached the talented hooker - who set-up two tries for Queensland in this year's Under 20s State of Origin - from under Canterbury's noses.

"I was actually about to re-sign for the Dogs for another year. I came over just before June 30 in 2017," he said.

"But I guess I was in the right place at the right time and my name was being thrown around and I got a better opportunity at the Eels with the under 20s rather than at the Bulldogs, so I came across and took the shot."