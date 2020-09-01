Young Rebel recovering from neck injury in fiery Grafton derby

A South Grafton Rebels under-14 junior rugby league player is carted off for a neck injury after a tackle against the Grafton Ghosts at Frank McGuren Field on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Picture: Adam Hourigan

THE cross-river derby is known for its fierce nature and that carried over to the juniors during a Group 1 Rugby League meeting at Frank McGuren Field on Saturday.

Three South Grafton Rebels players went down injured, with one under-14s player stretchered off and taken to Grafton Base Hospital after a neck injury from a three-in-one tackle.

Rebels president Erin Gallagher said “it was pretty out of the ordinary” to see so many injuries in one day, but said she didn't feel there was any malice in them.

“The kids were just putting their heart into the game. It was unfortunate to have happened on the day,” Gallagher said.

“Two of the Ghosts players went in for the tackle and the Rebels junior turned around and collided with another player as he went down.

“Assistance was required and the game was called off with about a quarter to go.”

Gallagher was relieved to hear the injured player had been cleared from any major damage.

“We found out yesterday (Sunday) that he got the all clear and the scans came back positive,” she said.

“The injuries to other players were a hand and shoulder issue but again, nothing too serious, thankfully.”

Despite the injuries, Gallagher was happy to see the kids out doing what they love on the footy field.

“It’s been difficult but it was important that we got the kids out there playing this season. It’s so important for their mental health,” she said.

South Grafton will play one more away round before hosting the final round of the Group 1 season at their home ground, McKittrick Park.