Laurie (third from right, middle row) with the squad.
Laurie (third from right, middle row) with the squad. South Grafton Rebels
Rugby League

Young Rebel to represent Indigenous All Schools side

1st Jul 2019 3:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels youngster Jamal Laurie has been chosen to play for the under-15 Australian School Sports Indigenous Invitational Rugby League Team at the National Rugby League titles this week.

Laurie has been a bright spark at the Rebels this year and the speedy winger has been given the recognition he deserves much to the pleasure of Rebels president Brendan Breitnauer.

"It's great to see local juniors making a name for themselves at a higher level of football,” Breitnauer said.

"For this young gentleman it's great achievement that is thoroughly deserved.”

The young talent will face teams from all over the country including Queensland, Northern Territory, Western Australian, Australian Capital Territory, Victoria and a New South Wales schools team and the promising crop of first nations stars will look to be competitive.

australian all schools clarence league indigenous rugby league jamal laurie
Grafton Daily Examiner

