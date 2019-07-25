Young Redmen face English Schoolboy side Bebington

ON TOUR: Grafton Redmen under-17 five-eighth Matt Barker attempts to halt the progress of a Wirral Grammar player at the Hay Street Rugby fields South Grafton on Wednesday.

RUGBY UNION: Sunshine, pristine beaches and rugby, what more could you want.

That's the opinion of Wirral Grammar School for Boys coach Phil Crowley amid his side's Australian rugby tour.

The boy's rugby side from Bebington, south of Liverpool in England, is currently touring the east coast of Australia with Grafton part of their schedule.

On Wednesday the Gervase Bertus-coached Redmen under-17 side had the privilege of hosting the touring lads from the county of Merseyside.

The end result was a resounding victory for the visitors but for the Wirral head coach the experience of visiting Australia has been the main highlight of the tour.

"We've been to the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Byron Bay and now Grafton,” Crowley said.

"We then head off to play in Coffs Harbour, Maitland, then against a St Joseph's College fourth grade side.

"We were actually in Grafton six years ago and played against Grafton High School.”

Like most visitors from the old dart, an Australian winter is a far cry from the cold grey winters experienced in England.

"We've had this brilliant weather since we arrived. The beaches are amazing,” Crowley said.

"The boys loved Surfers Paradise as you would expect from 18-year-olds. I just hope the weather holds up in Sydney before we fly out.”