Young riders compete in original Aussie sport

AS FAR as sports go, there is nothing quite as quintessentially Australian than campdrafting and once again it is coming to Coutts.

The annual Coutts Crossing Junior Rodeo and Campdraft will welcome some of the best junior riders from across the state and the event was proving more popular than ever.

"An extraordinary amount of people nominated and we have had the most in five years, which is great because they are the up and coming campdrafters.” Secretary of the Kangaroo Creek/ Coutts Crossing Campdraft, Karen McLennan said.

The sport involved controlling a beast (or bullock) and driving it around a course on horseback, with contestants demonstrating their skills and dexterity as riders to the judges.

Campdrafting is thought to have originated in Queensland in the late 1800's when some clever stockmen turned their work into a sport and today there are events all over the country, particularly in regional areas.

Ms McLennan has been involved for many years and particularly enjoyed its family friendly culture, collegial nature and accessibilty for people of all ages.

"It's a family thing for us. Our children competed right from the word go so it has been a family sport and I have always been involved in organising the committees,” she said.

"There is always new people coming into the sport because everyone from 8 to 80 can compete and men and women can compete equally.”

President of the organisation, Don Bowles said while his campdrafting days were over he still encouraged anyone, young or old to get involved and see what the sport has to offer.

"I welcome anyone who has not seen it to come out and have a look. There will also be some good old fashioned cooking happening out of the canteen.”

The event was raising money for a range of charities and community organisations, some of which helped out on the day and this year some money was being set aside to improve the grounds for future events.

The campdrafting starts at 7am and the rodeo begins at 1pm at TSR, Coutts Crossing, Armidale Road.