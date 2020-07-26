Young Sea Eagles enjoying life in Group 3 competition

Action in the Group 2 under-18s grand final between the Coffs Harbour Comets and Macksville Sea Eagles last year.

Action in the Group 2 under-18s grand final between the Coffs Harbour Comets and Macksville Sea Eagles last year.

GROUP-2 senior rugby league might not have gone ahead for the 2020 season but the Macksville Sea Eagles haven’t let that get in the way of their strong youth program.

Harbouring some of the best youth players in bush footy, Macksville have always put a great deal of effort into their juniors, and their under-18s are no exception.

Action in the Group 2 under-18s grand final between the Coffs Harbour Comets and Macksville Sea Eagles last year.

Despite the cancellation of the Group 2 senior competition, the Sea Eagles were determined to have their under-18s compete in 2020 and Group 3 has given them an avenue to continue.

Travelling south to take on the Port Macquarie Sharks on Saturday, Macksville earned a resounding 32-10 win to bounce back from their opening loss to Macleay Valley Mustangs.

“Proud of the way our under-18s conducted themselves on and off the field yesterday,” a Macksville spokesperson said after their first Group 3 clash.

“Even though the result didn’t go their way with a 12-6 loss to Macleay Valley Mustangs, the effort was there even if the polish wasn’t. But they never gave up and played right up to the final whistle …

“Let’s all get behind these young men as they are representing the whole Macksville Club and there was some positive signs … that it will be a great season for them.”

Macksville’s under-18s were dominant through the 2019 Group 2 season, earning the premiership with a thumping win over the Coffs Harbour Comets.

Action in the Group 2 under-18s grand final between the Coffs Harbour Comets and Macksville Sea Eagles last year.

Without senior footy, its clear to see the priorities of the club on show as they continue to build for what is set to be a bigger and better year in 2021.