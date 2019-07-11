Menu
Iain Armitage in a scene from Young Sheldon.
Young Sheldon star shares his central intelligence

Seanna Cronin
11th Jul 2019 7:00 AM
IAIN Armitage has come to appreciate the many forms of intelligence in his role as Sheldon Cooper on the US sitcom Young Sheldon.

The 10-year-old plays the child version of the wonderfully neurotic science genius made famous by Jim Parsons in the long-running series The Big Bang Theory.

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage and narrator Jim Parsons.
"I think someone can be a genius in one thing while someone can be a total genius in something else," he tells The Guide.

"Usually when someone thinks you're a genius they mean in science or math but you can be genius in emotion and social interaction. For me, intelligence is just finding the nearest snack food."

On his recent whirlwind trip to Australia to present a Logie Award with his cast mates - Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Lance Barber and Montana Jordan (all pictured) - Armitage learned he loves fairy bread, Shapes and even Vegemite.

The Coopers are played by, from left, Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Lance Barber and Montana Jordan.
"Vegemite is an acquired taste. The second time I really liked it," he says. "And I think I'm partial to Pizza Shapes."

Young Sheldon, which has been renewed for two more seasons, follows the unique challenges Sheldon faces as he excels academically but struggles socially as a 10-year-old in high school.

Parsons, who pitched the original idea for a spin-off centred on Sheldon's back story to Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre, is the narrator and also serves as an executive producer.

"He's just such a fun, quirky character," Armitage says. "I get to do a lot of stunts as him, which is always fun.

Iain Armitage in a scene from the TV series Young Sheldon.
"I just enjoy being a quirky little boy who grows up in Texas in this perfectly normal family who just care about football and meat."

Armitage can also be seen starring opposite Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep in season two of Big Little Lies on Foxtel.

"Meryl is a wonderful lady and a wonderful actress," he says. "She really lifts people up to her level and she makes you feel really good as an actor and actress."

Young Sheldon airs Wednesdays at 7.30pm on Nine.

