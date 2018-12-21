Young stars step up to the plate

Ryan delivers Tucabia a minor premiership

CRICKET: They have achieved the impossible.

With back-to-back outright wins to close out the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League season, Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel stole the minor premiership out from under the feet of an undefeated Harwood Hilton.

Tucabia showed courage on the final day against Coutts Crossing to weather an afternoon of frustrating near misses, before 16-year-old opener Blake Ryan notched his maiden Premier League half-century in an outright-sealing performance with the bat.

But the minor premiership almost was not to be for Tucabia with Harwood pulling off a mighty effort of its own only 200 metres away, missing out on a one-day outright win by only two wickets

Golden Ives achieves on State stage

SURF LIFE SAVING: While she might only be a pocket rocket in the sand, there is no doubting the size of the heart in Yamba nipper Kalani Ives.

Ives, 12, is on a quest to be the best, and she was kicking down the door once again at the weekend as she took all be- fore her at the Surf Life Saving NSW State Championships.

Despite a tough finish out- side the top six in her preferred Under 13 ironwoman event, Ives bounced back to top form in the board race, battling through the tough conditionsat Blacksmith Beach to bring home the gold medal.

While she might give a head or two to her opponents on land, it counts for nothing in the water with Ives using her ocean nous to find the right waves at the right time and paddle over the top of the 150- strong field.

Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club sports director Jim Dougherty could not hide his excitement after finding out about the young nipper's achievement.

Snitz sizzles in the championships

RACING: Two weeks before Brisbane philanthropist Jim Ken- nedy was lying in a hospital bed, unable to see a thing after lens correction surgery.

But in March, Kennedy watched history in the making, as his racehorse Snitz charged clear to win the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships qualifier.

"I am breaking all the rules being here, but I wouldn't have missed it for the world,” Kennedy said after Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd piloted the exciting three-year-old to the win.

The heavily backed gelding started the race as $1.50 favourite, and while he found himself at the back end of the field early, he proved everyone right in the home straight.

Coffs Harbour-trained mare Ferniehirst put in a strong run under the guide of Grafton jockey Ben Looker, and had led the field for most of the 1400m journey before finishing just under a length second to Snitz.

Binge proves ultimate code hopper

RUGBY LEAGUE: Less than an hour after walking off the ground having played a semi- final-winning knock for Iluka in second grade cricket, Ryan Binge strapped on the boots and walked back out in a Lower Clarence Magpies jersey.

Not only that, but he dove across the stripe to score a rare hat-trick of tries in the Mag- pies' thrilling NRRRL trial loss to Casino.

The hard-hitting front-rower had left Iluka Oval before his side had secured a berth in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association preliminary finals, but not before he punched four boundaries and two sixes on his way to a knock of 32.

Heavy hitters help Harwood to night title

CRICKET: As the ball sailed over the southern hill and crashed into the McKittrick Park security fence on the full, it was obvious Harwood's Brandon Honeybrook had made his intentions clear.

Harwood were charging to- ward the 2017/18 Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket crown, and there was little Brothers could do to stop them.

And the rest of the Harwood line-up followed in the same manner, with no section of the boundary rope safe from the onslaught as the side brought up a match-winning total of 4- 231 off 30 overs.

It was a total well beyond the reach of Brothers, who fell 75 runs short of the target despite a mid-innings fightback from Jack Weatherstone (40).

Uncertain road for Wicks

RUGBY LEAGUE: Just over a fortnight out from the Group 2 season kicking off, Grafton Ghosts' first grade coach Danny Wicks admits his side is staring into the unknown.

Grafton has lost a host of players from its undefeated 2017 premiership-winning squad including the unmatched experience of former NRL five-eighth Clint Greenshields.

Carlton Elliott, Cody Hartmann and Brett Wicks have all also left the squad and it is understood game-breaking fullback Mitch Lollback had not been at a Ghosts training session this pre-season.

But regardless of the losses, Wicks was still confident the side would be ready in time.

Dominant Harwood come out on top

CRICKET: DOMINANT.

It has been a word used to describe the Harwood Hilton side for the past decade, but it was never more apt than at the end of the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League grand final at Ellem Oval.

A four-wicket haul to evergreen seamer Mark Valette capped off a commanding 209-run victory over rivals Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel.

But it was a win that was sealed as early as the coin toss on Saturday afternoon.

No sooner had the coin hit the ground than Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey announced he would bat.

Helped by half-centuries to Ensbey (75), Brandon Honeybrook (53) and Ben McMahon (67), Harwood batted out the 100 overs to post an impressive 8-325 total.

Wanderers secure commanding grand final win

CRICKET: With the sun shining down, Wanderers veteran Todd Peterie crashed the ball through the covers and re- turned for a second run with his hands held high.

The opening bat had guided his Wanderers team to a comprehensive eight-wicket grand final victory against Maclean Bowling Club first grade minor premiers Iluka.

A visibly exhausted Peterie embraced batting partner Brett Emmanuel in the middle of the pitch before the rest of the Wanderers brigade swarmed on to the field, the win making it six from the past seven Premierships.

While Peterie stood tall with the bat amassing more than two-thirds of the total, it was a win he chalked up to the efforts of the bowlers who skittled Iluka for 65 on a tough Barry Watts Oval wicket.