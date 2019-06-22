Young stars teed up for Grafton Junior Classic

MID-SWING: Willow Harris of Grafton is likely to be a strong contender at the Tim Schaeffer Memorial Junior Classic on Sunday.

GOLF: Forty junior golfers from Forster up to Coolangatta will take to the fairways of Grafton Golf Course tomorrow for the annual Tim Schaeffer Memorial Junior Classic.

Aspiring young golfers will contest the time honoured event in 5-hole, 9-hole and 18-hole competitions over both boys and girls categories with some rising stars hitting the greens with a point to prove.

In the junior boys group, Harry McMillan will make the trip up from Coffs Harbour to defend his title but Grafton's Willow Harris will be out to challenge McMillan coming in playing off two handicap.

Spicing up the field will be Yamba's Reilly Wunderlich and Lismore's Harry White who are two strong contenders playing off six handicap.

WINNER: 13-year old Hollie Fuller after winning the Grafton Women's May Tournament. Adam Hourigan

The junior girls group is set to be hotly contested this year with returning champion Maddison Butterfield travelling from Kempsey to take on Kew's Pyper Hollis and Grafton Ladies May Tournament winner Hollie Fuller for the crown.

Fellow Graftonite Maddi McKee has been fine tuning her play in recent weeks finding some form going in to the tournament and will undoubtedly put in a strong showing tomorrow.

Play commences from 9.00am with the 18-hole boys teeing off shortly followed by the 18-hole girls.

The 9-hole and 5-hole competitions will follow on after the 18-hole events and will provide a solid platform for some of the upcoming stars to make their way into the sport.

Fourteen juniors will be taking part from Grafton and will be standing out from the crowd in their newly acquired junior shirts.

The Grafton Golf Course is in excellent condition so competitors and spectators alike can expect some top-quality golf tomorrow.