Young stock lead the way as numbers drop at saleyards

CO Austen & Sons was selected as the vendor of the week at this weeks prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a total of 14 empty Angus cows from their Southgate property. The pen of cows pictured was a narrow top for the vendor, selling for 280c/kg at an average weight of 616.3kg to gross the vendor $1,725.50/head. The offering was sold by Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents.

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 452 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale 14th July 2020.

There was a big reduction in numbers this week in a mixed quality yarding. Export cattle sold fully firm, the only exception was bulls which sold slightly cheaper. The quality of the young cattle was not up to the same standard as last week, however the market for both prime veal and restockers was still very strong.

Sale Highlights:

A/c Leo Carlton sold Angus Bullocks 324.2 c/kg averaged 645kg $2,091.09 p/hd

A/c M Mercer sold a Charolais Cross Bullock 330c/kg weighed 615kg – $2,029.50

A/c Vicky Booker sold Angus Steers 366.2c/kg averaged 426.7kg – $1,522.35 p/hd

A/c Leo Carlton sold an Angus Cross Heifer 288.2c/kg weighed 570kg – $1,642.74

A/c CO Austen & Sons sold Angus Cows 280c/kg averaged 616.3kg – $1,725.50 p/hd

A/c SJ & JA Pereira sold a Brangus Cross Cow 280.2c/kg weighed 595kg – $1,667.19

A/c Farmer Pastoral sold Brahman & Charolais Cross Cows 284.2c/kg averaged 565kg – $1,605.73 p/hd

A/c Nattai Investments sold Brahman Cross Restocker Cows 268.2c/kg averaged 497.5kg – $1,334.30 p/hd

A/c Robert Hicks sold a Speckle Park Bull 290c/kg weighed 630kg – $1,827.00

A/c Farmer Pastoral sold Angus Cross Heifers 352.2c/kg averaged 406.3kg – $1,430.81 p/hd

A/c Douglas Rhodes sold Angus Steers 470.2c/kg averaged 258.3kg – $1,214.68 p/hd

A/c SJ & JA Pereira sold a Brangus Cross Vealer Steer 382.2c/kg weighed 240kg – $917.28

A/c VK & NJ Ellem sold Charolais Vealer Heifers 432.2c/kg averaged 199.3kg – $861.31 p/hd

A/c VM Jefferies sold Charolais Vealer Steers 468.2c/kg averaged 202.5kg – $948.11 p/hd

A/c Joanne Reid sold a Red Angus Bobby Calf 460.2c/kg weighed 145kg – $667.29

Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents

452 head of cattle yarded at Grafton this week.

The market for export cattle was just a bit easier on last week to see bullocks sell to 330c/kg to average 302c/kg. The best of the cows sold to 285c/kg with most sales from 260c/kg to 280c/kg.

Young cattle still sold very strong with restocker steers selling to 510c/kg and heifers to 470c/kg.

Sale Highlights:

A L McLennan bullocks sold to 318 c/kg weighed 530kg to return $1676/hd

H J & N F Ensbey & sons bullocks sold to 316 c/kg weighed 540kg to return $1691/hd

Tracey Conroy heavy heifers sold to 340 c/kg weighed 435kg to return $1471/hd

A & M Scott heavy heifers sold to 346 c/kg weighed 375kg to return $1291/hd

H J & N F Ensbey & sons cows sold to 280 c/kg weighed 658kg to return $1841/hd

M G Adams cows sold to 270 c/kg weighed 590kg to return $1576/hd

D J & N J Moloney cows sold to 280 c/kg weighed 590kg to return $1592/hd

Ross Creek cows sold to 276 c/kg weighed 578kg to return $1591/hd

Carol & Jack Hawken Angus steers sold to 440 c/kg weighed 245kg to return $1078/hd

Gill & Swanson Speckle Park steers sold to 390 c/kg weighed 313kg to return $1213/hd

Marg & Tank Gray Angus sold to 454 c/kg weighed 230kg to return $1040/hd