KEEN: Wooloweyah junior Joel Emery shapes across the face of a wave at the 2019 Pippie Beach Classic.
Surfing

Young surfer needs to make his big scores count

Tim Howard
by
31st Jul 2019 6:06 PM
SURFING: Timing is everything in sport as young Wooloweyah surfer Joel Emery is learning as he makes his way up the nation's junior sporting ranks.

A pair of fourths in the 12 and under age group at the Billabong Oz Grom and the Skullcandy Oz Grom earlier this month have earned Emery the Grafton Shoppingworld Junior Sportsperson of the Month.

According to his father and mentor Dean Emery, the young surfer needs to pace himself to get the scores he's capable of in the finals rather than earlier rounds.

At the April Billabong Oz Grom. Emery had powered through the semi-finals and looked the surfer to beat on the final day of the competition, but had to settle for fourth spot.

He was forced to look on after becoming "wave starved” in the final.

He scored 6.44 with his first wave, but was unable to get a back-up score.

At the Skullcandy event, against the best surfers in Australia and from around the world, Emery held the highest wave total - 18.66 out of 20, scored in the third round - until it was beaten in the final in the 16 and under age group.

"Over the past two years of competition he has probably made it into the finals 10 times, but only cracked it for a win twice,” Dean said.

"He's got to learn not to be so excited in the early rounds and save it for the later rounds when it counts more.”

But he said time is on his side.

"They only start to look at you as a potential pro surfer when you're around 18 years old, which is six years off for Joel,” Dean said.

But he's making the time count, putting in as many hours in the water as he can.

"He surfs every day,” Dean said. "He'll get a surf in in the morning, or if it's no good, will come back after school.

"He just loves it and he's pretty competitive. He just wants to take it as far as he can at the moment.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

