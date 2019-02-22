Young Swans meet Junior Tigers

AFL: Juniors from the Grafton Tigers had a chance to meet a few young Sydney Swans at a 'come and try' event at Ellem Oval during the week.

Joel Amartey and Will Hayward of the Swans travelled up to meet the young tigers and help grow the game in the Clarence Valley.

"They are here to take the kids through a skills session, to share some knowledge with them and to get them playing the game we all love,” said Wayne Philips of the Grafton Tigers.

"I think its amazing that these guys would give their time up come up to Grafton in the middle of their pre-season.”

The 'come and try' day was part of a recruitment drive to boost numbers in both their junior and women's ranks, with the club excited about the growth they have seen in recent years.

"A while back we were in a whole world of hurt as a club, but we have stuck it out made a crack at getting some juniors going,” he said.

"We started with one team six or seven years ago and now we have boy's youth teams in four age groups and one youth girls team.

The growing popularity of the game amongst women after the creation of the AFLW league has meant that the club are very close to creating women's team for the first time after falling just short last year.

"We tried last year last year and had a few exhibition games, but this time we have been recruiting strongly are a bit more fair dinkum about it,” said Mr Philips.

"It helps a lot with women like Lillian Doyle and Georgia Breward and having success and being on the verge of getting drafted into the AFLW.”

