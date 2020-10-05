Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour Breakers v Grafton Tigers in Under 17 AFL North Coast semi final action. The Tigers were too strong.
Coffs Harbour Breakers v Grafton Tigers in Under 17 AFL North Coast semi final action. The Tigers were too strong.
AFL

Young Tigers march on to the big dance

Paul Taylor and Time Jarrett, coffssport@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COFFS Harbour Breakers saved their best performance until last but couldn’t maintain the intensity to deny the Grafton Tigers a spot in the Grand Final.

In the Under 17s competition the Breakers have endured a challenging season, but weren’t there to make up numbers when they trailed by three at quarter time, then stole a one-point lead at half time.

Poor kicking for goal by Grafton in the second quarter presented the Breakers with the chance to stay in the contest, but when this was rectified in the third the Tigers got on top.

Grafton upping the ante coincided with the move of Mikey Luxton into the centre from the half-back line and his combination with Jye Boehme upfront led to the Tigers’ renewed intensity.

Boehme, Harry Anderson, and Ned O’Neill each finished the match with four goals, while Noah Swarski and Kyle Dehnert booted two apiece.

Quenten Close was a constant goal threat for the Breakers until late in the third quarter when he sustained a knock that curtailed his output. He led the way with three goals, with Ryley Koelmeyer and Oscar Mckenzie each adding two.

Grafton Tigers 17.10 (112) defeated Coffs Harbour Breakers 10.8 (68)

afl north coast afl north coast juniors coffs harbour breakers grafton tigers
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council fails audit on open access information requirements

        Premium Content Council fails audit on open access information requirements

        Council News Information and Privacy Commission finds a ‘fundamental threat to the right to access open access information’ in a damning report on Clarence Valley Council

        Fairway fun for a good cause in Maclean

        Premium Content Fairway fun for a good cause in Maclean

        People and Places See who played a round at the Terry Randall Memorial Reconciliation NAIDOC Golf...

        Fun times for all the family in Maclean this weekend

        Premium Content Fun times for all the family in Maclean this weekend

        People and Places GALLERY: See who was out and about this long weekend at the Maclean Family...

        Daily Catch-up: October 5, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: October 5, 2020

        News Today's local fuel, weather, funeral, and other notices in one place