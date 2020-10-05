Young Tigers march on to the big dance

Coffs Harbour Breakers v Grafton Tigers in Under 17 AFL North Coast semi final action. The Tigers were too strong.

COFFS Harbour Breakers saved their best performance until last but couldn’t maintain the intensity to deny the Grafton Tigers a spot in the Grand Final.

In the Under 17s competition the Breakers have endured a challenging season, but weren’t there to make up numbers when they trailed by three at quarter time, then stole a one-point lead at half time.

Poor kicking for goal by Grafton in the second quarter presented the Breakers with the chance to stay in the contest, but when this was rectified in the third the Tigers got on top.

Grafton upping the ante coincided with the move of Mikey Luxton into the centre from the half-back line and his combination with Jye Boehme upfront led to the Tigers’ renewed intensity.

Boehme, Harry Anderson, and Ned O’Neill each finished the match with four goals, while Noah Swarski and Kyle Dehnert booted two apiece.

Quenten Close was a constant goal threat for the Breakers until late in the third quarter when he sustained a knock that curtailed his output. He led the way with three goals, with Ryley Koelmeyer and Oscar Mckenzie each adding two.

Grafton Tigers 17.10 (112) defeated Coffs Harbour Breakers 10.8 (68)