Young Tigers picked in 2019/20 Northern Heat rep side

THE CHOSEN ONES: The 2018 Northern Heat representative squad at a training camp. Paul Taylor

AUSSIE RULES: Three Grafton Tigers' have been selected to represent Northern New South Wales as part of the 2019/2020 Northern Heat program.

The under-17 boys squad is made up of 12 players from both AFL North West NSW and AFL North Coast including Grafton's Kade Bagnall, Noah Swarski and Evan Whitty.

Players were selected based on their performances at the Northern NSW Representative Carnival in Coffs Harbour in July.

Rounding out the squad are four under-18 athletes that have been selected based upon their leadership capabilities.

The program looks to prepare players to take the full time step into the open age ranks in the 2020 season with sessions taking place between October 2019 and March 2020.

Sessions incorporating a range of strategies to fully develop the players' capabilities including GPS tracking, strength and conditioning, and video analysis.

Conducted by experts in their field including Southern Cross University sport scientists and a former Sydney Swans strength and conditioning coach, players have the opportunity to work with some of the best in the business.

The program will conclude in March with a pre-season match against the strong Surfers Paradise/Southport Colts team that plays in the South East Queensland competition.

Paul Taylor, community football manager, said that the program is a great preparation for senior footy.

"Our selected athletes will really benefit from training and playing with strong players from other regions and being exposed to different coaches from these regions. The Northern Heat is a great reward for the effort they've put in at both club and representative level,” he said.

Training sessions will be held in each region with the first of these scheduled for Saturday October 27.

The match is expected to be played at Southport.