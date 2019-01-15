Young veteran stars in Harwood win

GOOD INTENT: Harwood's evergreen all-rounder Matt Young takes the aerial route over midwicket during the Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade clash against Lawrence.

CRICKET: Harwood veteran Matt Young led the way with both bat and ball as the club climbed its way off the bottom of the Maclean Bowling Club first grade ladder.

Despite a "rubbish” effort in the field, according to captain Dane Mitchell, Young dismantled the Lawrence top order on his way to a five-wicket-haul.

Working well alongside Ben McMahon (2 for 17 off 4.4) and Jacob McMahon (1 for 29 off 8), Young was unstoppable with the ball in hand as he finished the innings with 5 for 34 off 8.

Mitchell was impressed with his side's bowling effort but said it was not backed up by the fielding side.

"Our fielding was rubbish, we didn't field very well at all,” Mitchell said. "We put down a few chances. There were a few tough ones, but also a few that shouldn't have gone down.

"Harwood Oval is a good place to bat but we bowled well and produced the chances. To have a couple of chances go down but still manage to roll them for a relatively low total was good.”

A lone half-century from lower order hitter Matisse Theiring (51) was the only shining light for Lawrence as he and Dan Harrison (29) combined to help the side to 130.

But it was a total that was always getable for the Harwood side. While Mitchell said there were no tactics for the batting side, the Harwood boys showed good intent from early in the innings.

Ben McMahon (31) opened the batting and combined well with Steve Hogan (38), putting on a 74-run partnership for the second wicket.

Hogan and McMahon fell in quick succession to the bowling of Jarrod Ensbey (2 for 25 off 4) before Mitchell (11*) and Young (33*) combined to steer the side home.

"Runs on the board against you is always a challenge, but on that wicket we knew we just had to bat smart,” Mitchell said. "I honestly didn't tell the blokes anything, they just played good cricket shots, saw the ball and hit it into the gaps.

"Hoges has been back in first grade the past couple of games and has done a good job for us each time. But it was just a good team effort.”

With the win, Harwood joins Lawrence on 46 competition points, locked in a tough battle for the last finals spot.

"We still have to put the performances in, there's still plenty of cricket to be played,” Mitchell said.

SCOREBOARD

HARWOOD V LAWRENCE

At Harwood Oval

Toss: Lawrence

Umpires: Kevin Eames, Bill McCarron

Lawrence 1st Innings

N Anderson c Young b BG McMahon 5

A Daniels c & b Young 5

J Ensbey lbw b Young 1

L Ensbey b Johnson 1

T Gerrard c BG McMahon b CD Ryan 17

B Davis not out 0

L Moloney c CD Ryan b Young 12

D Harrison c Mullins b BG McMahon 29

a robison b Young 0

M Thiering b JT McMahon 51

M Niemiec c & b Young 8

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 0) 1

ALL-OUT for 130

Overs: 32.4

Bowling: BG McMahon 4.4-1-17-2, J Johnson 6-2-20-1, JT McMahon 8-0-29-1, MN Young 8-1-34-5, CD Ryan 4-0-12-1, L Richardson 2-0-18-0(1w)

Harwood 1st Innings

T Mullins b Davis 4

BG McMahon c Harrison b J Ensbey 31

S Hogan c Thiering b J Ensbey 38

MN Young not out 33

D Mitchell not out 10

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 14, nb 0) 16

THREE wickets for 132

Overs: 26.1

FoW: 1-11(T Mullins) 2-85(BG McMahon) 3-91(S Hogan)

Bowling: J Ensbey 4-0-25-2(1w), B Davis 8-1-35-1(8w), N Anderson 3-0-14-0(1w), A Daniels 0.1-0-2-0, D Harrison 4-0-29-0(3w), A Robison 1-0-14-0, M Niemiec 6-1-11-0(1w)