Young woman found dead at Coast beach

A person was found dead at Dicky Beach early this morning.

THE BODY of a young woman has washed up on a Caloundra beach early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Dicky Beach, off Lower Neil St, at 5.08am to a reported immersion incident, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it appeared the woman, aged in her early to mid-twenties, had gone for an overnight swim and had washed ashore this morning.

The woman was treated for critical injuries at the scene, but could not be resuscitated.

Police say the drowning is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers are searching the area for any information as to who the young woman is, and are hoping a family member comes forward this morning to identify her.

More to come.