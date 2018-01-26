Is this your boat?

A boat has been spotted floating away near Maclean.

Someone in Maclean is set for a swim after their boat was spotted floating down the Clarence River near the Maclean Court House boat ramp

According to a post on Facebook, the vessel was spotted around 3pm.

"Someone is out and about enjoying celebrating Australia Day and is going to go out to the river and want to get into their boat only to find it gone," the post said.

"this boat is floating down past the Maclean Court House right now if your looking for your boat."

The boat has been described as yellow with black numbers on the side.