YOUR CHAMBER: A united voice for our economy

I AM excited to be writing what will be the first of many articles sharing with you what the Grafton Chamber of Commerce has been doing in the Grafton area and the wider Clarence Valley.

This monthly column with support of the Daily Examiner aims to share with you the work the Chamber does with the community, local, state and federal government and the business community on your behalf.

In coming months we will be sharing with you how the local chambers of commerce (Grafton, Maclean, Yamba, Iluka and Wooli) are coming together to collaborate on the matters that have a significant effect on the Valley as a whole. This means as a Valley we are working together to create a stronger united voice on business and economic growth in the region.

It has been a big week in the Clarence Valley with all submissions in relation to Clarence Valley Council's proposed SRV due by 4pm on Friday.

The Chamber put in a submission strongly opposing the SRV and included many recommendations on cost- saving measures that could be adopted by the council in replacement of the proposed SRV.

Although we understand the reasoning behind the proposed cuts and SRV, we feel that other options need to be considered.

Heading towards the future, one of the many goals of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce is to lobby for the most beneficial opportunities for business and infrastructure in Grafton.

One project that we have been involved with is the planning and construction of the new Grafton Bridge. Hard work by many organisations, individuals, government representatives and the chamber has come to fruition in the last few months as construction on this vital bridge has officially begun.

The bridge is not only going to be beneficial to those who travel across the river on a daily basis but also for businesses who are restricted from using the current bridge at certain times of the day.

We look forward to watching the new bridge being constructed using modern engineering and welcoming all the bridge workers into our wonderful town.

The Clarence Valley is experiencing a very prosperous time with the Pacific Highway upgrade bringing business into the area and creating job opportunities for local people as well as others looking to relocate to our beautiful part of the world.

The prosperity in job opportunities for businesses and individuals will continue with the construction of the New Grafton Correctional Centre. Construction is due to start in the coming months.