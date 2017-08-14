YOUR CHAMBER: Next step for CCTV

Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Grafton Chamber of Commerce president katie Kelemec, vice president Justin James and excutive member Mark Butler discuss the installation of CCTV throughout Grafton and South Grafton.

CLOSED-circuit television coverage is set to be installed in the Grafton, South Grafton and Ulmarra business areas with the Grafton Chamber of Commerce having received government funding for the operation.

The Chamber is now seeking expressions of interest from businesses operators in the areas who are interested in being part of the program which is being funded as part of the Federal Government's Safer Communities Program.

Chamber representatives Mark Butler and Phil Belletty are among those who have worked to secure the funding and have also been busy explaining the benefits to business owners and operators.

At present the Chamber is simply seeking interested parties who wish to be kept up to date with our CCTV program which is expected to be rolled out towards September. For details, visit the Chamber's website or email them if you would like more information.

There is still time to RSVP to the Chamber's breakfast on Wednesday where the Jacaranda Queen Candidates for 2017 will be on hand.

The girls will be speaking about what can be expected from the Festival this year and providing updates about all the great events they have planned.

The Chamber will be continuing to promote its members at the breakfast event and welcome anyone who would like to update us to speak. For those who cannot make the breakfast or would prefer not to speak, please office@graftonchamberofcommerce.org.au and I would be happy to speak on your behalf.