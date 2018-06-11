Menu
A public meeting to discuss a proposed name change for Coutts Crossing will be held in the Gurehlgam Centre in Grafton on Tuesday.
News

Your chance to have a say about renaming Coutts Crossing

Tim Howard
by
11th Jun 2018 6:14 PM

THE Clarence Valley's indigenous community is pushing on with its proposal to change the name of a local village named after a man thought to be responsible for the deaths of 23 people.

Members of the Gumbaynggirr people have called a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a proposal to change the name of Coutts Crossing, which was named after early settler Thomas Coutts, who was suspected of the murder of 23 Aboriginal people at Kangaroo Creek in 1848.

One of the conveners, Janelle Brown, said the meeting was a chance to spread more information about the massacre and others in the region and discuss strategies to move toward changing the name.

"We would hope to put up a proposal to write to the department that handles that sort of thing," she said.

"Cr Greg Clancy said he would be willing to take the idea to council to see if he could get its support."

Ms Brown said anyone in the community was encouraged to come to speak in a respectful manner for or against the proposition.

The meeting begins at 10am on Tuesday in the Gurehlgam Centre at 18-26 Victoria St, Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner

