Your Christmas lunch shopping list - and how to have it paid for

THEY reckon organisation is the key to a stress-free Christmas, so with Santa's arrival just 22 days away, we thought we'd help get you on your merry way.

Today's word of the day - lists.

There's a reason the big fella makes one and checks it twice and if it works for him, you can bet it will work for you too.

Step one: write a list of everyone you need to buy gifts for, and what you plan to get them.

Step two: write down everything you'll need for Christmas Day lunch. Here's something we prepared earlier that will help you get started.

Decorations for the table and/or house.

The meats - decide whether you're having a ham and prawn sort of lunch, or hot turkey and chicken.

The veggies - are you doing salads or roast veggies? Maybe it's a 'both' kid of year at your place?

The yum stuff - is Aunty Mavis bringing her usual Pavlova, or do you need to find something to whip up in the back of your nanna's cookbook?

The drinks - jot down the alcohol, soft drinks etc you'll need for the big day. If you're heading to the bottle shop, now's the time to keep your eye out for specials that may pop up over the next few weeks.

And because there is nothing more stress-free than having all of the above paid for