Your complete guide to Jacaranda Thursday

Blogger and photographer Xiongjun Liang gets a selfie with the Gold Cup winning crew from Clarence Valley Council at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday.

Blogger and photographer Xiongjun Liang gets a selfie with the Gold Cup winning crew from Clarence Valley Council at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday. Adam Hourigan

WHEN it comes to Jacaranda Thursday, there's always something for everyone. But amid the countless events happening, where does one start? Fear not! We've put together a guide to help you navigate Jacaranda Thursday like a pro.

Breakfast

Start your day early with a free breakfast at Market Square, served up by the team at 2GF radio and the Clarence Valley Independent. The first bacon and egg roll goes out at 6am and usually finishes by 7.30-8am. Be sure to get in early so as to miss the hungry horde that arrive around 7.30am.

Mid-morning

While your breakfast is digesting, now's the time to sit and relax in front of the Market Square stage and enjoy the Sydney Primary School Big Band from 8am. If you're up for a stroll, head over to the Prince Street Stage (Fitzroy St and Prince St round-a-bout) for piano vocal duo Who's Charlie who kick off at 8am. But first, swing by the iScream Stage on your way for some retro Big River Rockers dancing.

Mikayla O'mahoney, Deb Johnstone and Zoe Henning get into the mad hatter at Hanks on Jacaranda Thursday. Adam Hourigan

While you're there, head a few doors down from the iScream stage to Jacaranda HQ on Prince Street to grab yourself some wicked merchandise including a limited-edition Jacaranda Queen t-shirt created by local artist Jaz Grady.

By now, Prince Street will be buzzing with activity as crowds mill about countless market stalls lined along the city centre. Take a wander around and see what takes your fancy. Don't forget to catch the Big River Blues band at the Prince St stage from 11am.

If you have young ones in tow, the river end of Prince Street is the place to be with countless amusements and events for the kids to enjoy.

But before it gets too warm, head back to Market Square, grab a spot in the shade and enjoy Nana Glen trio D'Boyzos before the McDonald's Amusements Fancy Dress competition starts at 12pm. If you're feeling keen, even you can enter!

Midday

Feeling peckish? It's only a short stroll to the many food trucks dotted around Market Square, and just in time to enjoy singer/songwriter Col Finley take to the stage from 1pm.

Evening

After recovering from the fun and excitement of Jacaranda Thursday, finish out your evening with the McClymonts. Grafton's much-loved trio will take to the stage at the Saraton Theatre from 8pm. Grab your tickets online at www.saraton.com.