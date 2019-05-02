Your crocodile tears deserve no sympathy, Pauline

OPINION:

PAULINE Hanson's crocodile tears are almost funny, if they weren't so cynical.

The woman who carved a career out of spouting racially-charged views now wants sympathy, because the rednecks she's attracted have done her wrong.

Turn it up.

You're reaping exactly what you've spent nearly a quarter of a century sowing.

Hatred, division, bigotry.

And when karma serves up a big slice to you, surprise, you turn to water, the tears flow, and everyone is meant to feel for you.

Maybe you're getting a little taste of how it felt being an Asian, a Muslim or an Aborigine, as you fired off hate speech after hate speech.

This is the woman who gave us the likes of Fraser Anning and Malcolm Roberts.

Aside from the horribly underwhelming efforts of the two major parties over the past few years, some of which would miserably fail the pub test, I can't think of anyone who's been as destructive to our democracy and national identity than Pauline.

This is a country built on multiculturalism and a willingness to respect others and offer a hand up to those in need.

Pauline, along with her like-minded brigade of Anning, Cory Bernardi and even more mainstream pollies like Tony Abbott, Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton, have used the politics of fear to try and turn us into a hard-hearted, insular, intolerant, angry nation.

It's worked to a degree, just look at some of the recent public rallies.

A glance on any social media platform shows there are scared, angry Aussies out there who are worshipping the likes of Pauline.

I always ask why, though.

How many of these people have even met a Muslim, let alone had to irrationally fear their laws being overthrown in their community in favour of Sharia law?

The hatred that has festered in this country does us a huge disservice.

We used to be better than this.

Sorry, Pauline, but your tears mean nothing to me.

Your refusal to condemn two senior figures in your party who were captured on camera, trying to sell out our democracy and water down gun laws, should've been the final nail in One Nation's coffin.

The fact it took a strip club visit instead to sink Steve Dickson speaks volumes for your party and its values, or lack of.

Luckily, despite all the noise and bluster of the hate-filled, time and again, we've seen that the majority of Australians are still reasonably-minded people, who live in the sensible centre.

The same-sex marriage result, and its rejection of fake-Christian-fuelled hate showed that.

Growing disillusionment with a government that seems to work less and less for the people reinforces it.

And despite their over-amplified voice, thankfully the ultra conservatives still remain a minority.

The majority of us choose not to live in fear, so Pauline and co, if you don't like it, leave.