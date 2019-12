Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

THE Clarence Valley turned up in force to get a chance to walk the new Grafton Bridge on Sunday, and for many it was a real family affair. On our Facebook page we asked you to send us your photos of your day on the new bridge, and the response was massive, with more than 60 photos coming through. Here's a cross-section of the photos of the people who took the time to be part of history and immortalise themselves on Grafton's newest piece of infrastructure.