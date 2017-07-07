DOUBLE WIN: Ruth Finlay compares her award with boss Sophie Wiblen at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards. Ruth won Trainee/Apprentice of the Year for her work at Addictive Hair and Beauty, and Sophie, who owns Addictive Hair and Beauty, holds the award for best Hair and Beauty Business.

CLARENCE Valley, here are your favourite businesses and employees.

More than 10,000 votes have been cast to decide the winners of the People's

Choice categories of the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

There were more than 80 nominations in both the People's Choice sections - Favourite Business and Favourite Employee - and voting was thrown open online and by SMS over two weeks to decide the winners.

Just who the winners are will be announced at the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards presentation night to be held at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba on Saturday, August 5.

It is one of the most coveted parts of the awards program, and the winners can lay claim to having received the ultimate vote of approval from the most important people they deal with - their customers.

Last year's winners were Nurture One Arthur Street Children's Centre (Best Business) and Vicki Lawson of North Grafton General Store (Best Employee).

Some of last year's finalists are back in the running for Best Business in 2017, including Family Dental Yamba and Flowers By Bonnie, while some of the new names in contention include Kyle's Coffee, Nicole Cameron Photography and Skye Park Pet Resort.

Tickets for the presentation dinner are $75 (chamber of commerce members) and $85 (non-members), and can be bought via the awards

website at www. valleyexcellence.org.au.

The dinner is the big night of the year for local businesses and will include a three-course meal and great entertainment, as well as the announcement of the winners of all categories, including the 2017 Clarence Valley Business of the Year.