Your first look at new shopping precinct

ARCHITECTURAL designs and concept plans have been revealed for a future shopping precinct in Gulmarrard.

Earlier this month, development application DA 2020/0729 was lodged with Clarence Valley Council which includes a shopping centre, 67 residential lots and a park.

Concept plans for the Gulmarrad DA subvision DA2020/0729

This week the concept designs were released, giving people a clearer idea of what to expect.

According to the plans, motorists will enter the site via Sheehans Lane, Gulmarrad. From there are two right-hand turns that lead to residential areas. Meanwhile a left brings you to a small shopping precinct.

Once inside the shopping precinct car park, on the Sheehans Rd side is a small supermarket and nine specialty shops across two-stories. Parallel to Brooms Head road is a tavern which includes a sports bar, drive-through bottle shop and outdoor children’s play area.