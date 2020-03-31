Your free magazine has landed

THERE’S no better gauge to rapidly unfolding events than a magazine deadline.

In the time between finalising pages, printing, and now distributing, The Daily Examiner’s Autumn/Winter 2020 edition Clarence+ has come to exemplify the calm before the COVID-19 storm.

Whilethere was next to no time to make any major changes to address the rising impact of the pandemic, including the cancellation of events and closure of stores, it does serve to remind us of a place we all desperately want to return to one day.

In the meantime what you will still find in its pages are the same inspiring people, probably more people than ever this issue funnily enough, so we hope their stories and the other regular content brings you a little bit of joy among the sad and testing news saturating our senses at the moment.

In our latest edition you can read about three female photographers with Clarence connections who are doing great things in all corners of the globe. You will also meet one of Sydney’s top prestigious real estate agents who got his first taste of the industry right here in the Valley. We also catch up with the NRL’s avid reporter who grew up and was schooled in Grafton and we find out more about the amazing little birds bringing joy to residents who, as of now, are in lockdown.

One of those birds is our cover star and you can read more about the artist behind these striking images in this edition.

Speaking of our beloved aged care facilities, we ensured the first port of call when it came to the safe delivery of these magazines were to our elderly residents. After phoning around to organise appropriate delivery protocols, the centres were very pleased to have something fresh for residents to enjoy.

On that note, The Daily Examiner sends its best wishes to all our aged care residents and hope they enjoy their copies.

Clarence+ will be distributed safely over the next few weeks so keep your eye out while you are picking up your groceries or from takeaway cafes currently able to trade.

Nobody really knows what’s ahead but we hope issue No. 8 can serve as a little piece of normality in these uncharted times.

Enjoy and take care everyone.