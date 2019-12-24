YOUR GUIDE: Christmas to NYE in the Clarence

It's public holiday season again! Here's everything you need to know to enjoy your time off

IT'S public holiday season again! For many people, it means a chance to enjoy time off with family and friends. We've compiled a vital list of things to know so you can make the most of this time off.

Where to grab a coffee

If you're in dire need of a quick caffeine hit, McDonalds Grafton will be open 24 hours over the Christmas break.

Where to go for a swim

Naturally, most people will flock to the many beaches available along the east coast of the Clarence Valley. But which ones are patrolled? And which are safe for the little ones? Most beaches in Yamba are suitable for the younger kids.

Patrolled beaches

Yamba / Main beach

9am - 5pm every day

Advice: It's quite popular with an average of 37 rescues each year. Stay between the flags and avoid the rips, particularly against the rocks. These should be clearly visible as you head down to the beach.

Turners beach, Yamba

9am - 5pm every day

Advice: Steer clear of the rocks and strong rips.

Pippi beach, Yamba

9am - 5pm every day

Advice: Because it is a rip-dominated beach, it's best to swim at Pippi's when it is patrolled. Elsewhere swimmers should stay on the bars, away from the rips and boundary rocks.

Brooms Head (main beach), Brooms Head

9am - 5pm every day

Advice: Due to numerous rips along the northern end of the beach, the safest spot is at the very southern end

Bluff beach, Iluka

9am - 5pm every day

Advice: If swimming, head for the southern end of Bluff Beach where it's patrolled during the summer break. Avoid swimming on the rip-dominated beaches.

Minnie Water beach

9am - 5pm every day

Advice: These are four rock bound and partly sheltered beaches, with rips only occurring on the more exposed northern section of Minnie Waters, and against all the boundary rocks during bigger seas.

Red Rock (south)

9am - 5pm every day

Advice: Little beach has the lowest waves, but beware of the tidal channels. Although Main beach is patrolled, it has higher waves and usually deep water right off the beach and rip currents.



Swimming Pools

Sadly, for those who normally attend the Maclean or Yamba pool, it will be closed these public holidays, so if you're up for a trip, the Grafton pool will be open from 10am to 6pm with the slide operating from 11am to 12.30pm and 2-4pm.

How to avoid holiday traffic

Naturally the Pacific Highway is going to be busy with holidaymakers, so how can you pop into town or head to the beach without delay?

Two of the main areas to avoid are Ulmarra and Woodburn due to traffic bottlenecks. Now is the time to check out some more scenic routes - but remember to be careful when going off the beaten track and check your speed. You have a greater chance of encountering cattle and other livestock on roads along with wildlife in quieter areas.

Where you can grab some groceries

Woolworths and Coles will be closed Christmas Day but will re-open Boxing Day. Coles will be open New Year's Day.

Aldi will be closed Christmas Day, but open every other day including New Year's Day from 10am to 6pm.

Best spots for air conditioning

Grafton ShoppingWorld provides the perfect oasis for air-conditioned comfort. So too does Yamba Fair. But if you're looking for some entertainment to go with that cold breeze, why not catch a movie at the Saraton Theatre in Grafton or Yamba Cinema.

NOW PLAYING - Yamba Cinema

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Frozen II

Cats

Playing with Fire

Jumanji: Next Level

NOW PLAYING: Saraton Theatre, Grafton

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Frozen II

Playing with Fire

Playmobil: The Movie

The Adams Family

The Good Liar

Where to see some fireworks for NYE

Yamba is the place to be if you want to see some fireworks in the Clarence Valley.

The Family Fun New Years Eve event kicks off from 4.30pm until 9pm at the Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba. The first lot of fireworks kick off around 9pm, followed by celebrations at the Yamba Golf & Country Club where you can watch the midnight fireworks from the green.