How to access Chronicle Garden Competition maps

THE Chronicle Garden Competition gardens attract thousands of people each year during the Carnival of Flowers.

Visitors and residents are able to tour the gardens and chat to home owners about the years and months of hard work that have gone into creating the award-winning gardens.

Tens of thousands of people from all across the country will be in town to check out the work of our passionate green thumbs over 10-days.

The gardens will be open to the public from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 29.

To make it easier for those wanting to check out the gardens, The Chronicle has compiled eight interactive online maps, 10 printable PDFs, and a digital edition of the entire The Chronicle Garden Competition Guide.

Reader poll Will you be visiting The Chronicle Garden Competition gardens this year? YES

NO Vote View Results

For the interactives there is one map with all entrants across the region, as well as seven self-driving garden loop maps.

There are garden loop maps starting at Queens Park, Picnic Point, Laurel Bank Park, Crows Nest and Pittsworth as well as a driving map from Spring Bluff Railway Station to Highfields.

The printable PDFs will also be available online, with six self-driving maps and four individual overall entrant maps for Toowoomba North, Toowoomba South, Country and Highfields.

In The Chronicle Garden Competition Guide, you'll find maps to the winning gardens, stories on the gardeners behind the work, useful event guides, gardening advice and more.

All residential gardens are open during the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers period, and entry is free.

The maps, PDFs and guide will be available online from 5am on Friday, September 20.