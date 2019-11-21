Menu
Don't miss the amazing opera group Tenori at the Saraton Theatre on Friday night.
Music

Your guide to gigs this weekend and beyond

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st Nov 2019 6:00 PM
Tonight

  •  Trivia, Yamba Shores Tavern, from 6pm.
  •  Phil & Tilly, Pacific Hotel Yamba, from 8.30pm.

Friday

  •  Tenori, 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  •  Neil Diamond Tribute Show, Maclean Services Club.
  •  Siren, Yamba Shores Tavern, 8.30pm.
  •  Adam Brown, Yamba Golf Club, 7pm, Free.
  •  Mick Bateman, Maclean Hotel, from 8pm.
  •  Pink Zinc Band, Village Green, from 8pm, Free.
  •  Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti - Rjay and Dollabill, Clocktower, from 8.30pm.
  •  The Ruperts, Harwood Hotel, from 7pm.
  •  Ford Brothers, Yamba Bowling Club, from 8pm, Free.
  •  Du East, Pacific Hotel, Yamba, from 9.30pm.
  •  Bands Out Back with Col Finley, Will Day and Piper Butcher, 6pm, Jacaranda Hotel Grafton.
  •  Who’s Charlie, Maclean Bowling Club, 7.30pm.

Saturday

  •  Dave Graney and Clare Moore, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  •  The Stunned Mullets, Yamba Shores Tavern, 8.30pm.
  •  Jay Hoad, Village Green, from 8pm, Free.
  •  Steel Syndicate, Pacific Hotel Yamba, from 9.30pm.
  •  Dean Doyle Night Show, Yamba Bowling Club, 7pm, Tickets $20 (Show only).

Sunday

  •  The Ruperts, Maclean Hotel, from 3pm.
  •  What The?, Harwood Hotel, from midday.
  •  Win a Weber, Every Sunday in November, Yamba Bowling Club, 5.30-6.30pm.
  •  Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel Yamba, from 2.30pm
  •  Spring into Summer Mega Christmas Raffle, Maclean Bowling Club, from 6pm.

Tuesday

  •  Trivia Tuesdays, Clocktower Hotel, from 7pm.

Wednesday

  •  Pub Trivia, Roches Hotel, Grafton, 7pm.

Coming soon

  •  November 28-December 8: Monty Python’s Spamalot, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  •  November 30: Rotary’s Carols by Candlelight featuring Denis Walter, Alumy Creek Reserve.
  •  November 30: Triple Threat DJs featuring Kaitlyn, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  •  December 6: The Ninth Chapter, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  •  December 6: The Jacks Band, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
  •  December 7: Kamahl, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  •  December 7: The Loveys + The Macleles, Yamba Bowling Club.
  •  December 7: Lost Legends Showcase featuring Dead Singer Band, Grafton Racecourse.
  •  December 13: Raise Your Glass: Queens of Pop, Rock and Soul Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
  •  December 20: G-Fest featuring Teddy Cream, Press Play, Natalie Sax, Courtney Mills, Like Liquid, Luke La Beat, plus local acts, Grafton Racecourse.
clarence valley gig guide gig guide live music
Grafton Daily Examiner

