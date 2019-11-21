Music
Your guide to gigs this weekend and beyond
Tonight
- Trivia, Yamba Shores Tavern, from 6pm.
- Phil & Tilly, Pacific Hotel Yamba, from 8.30pm.
Friday
- Tenori, 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- Neil Diamond Tribute Show, Maclean Services Club.
- Siren, Yamba Shores Tavern, 8.30pm.
- Adam Brown, Yamba Golf Club, 7pm, Free.
- Mick Bateman, Maclean Hotel, from 8pm.
- Pink Zinc Band, Village Green, from 8pm, Free.
- Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti - Rjay and Dollabill, Clocktower, from 8.30pm.
- The Ruperts, Harwood Hotel, from 7pm.
- Ford Brothers, Yamba Bowling Club, from 8pm, Free.
- Du East, Pacific Hotel, Yamba, from 9.30pm.
- Bands Out Back with Col Finley, Will Day and Piper Butcher, 6pm, Jacaranda Hotel Grafton.
- Who’s Charlie, Maclean Bowling Club, 7.30pm.
Saturday
- Dave Graney and Clare Moore, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- The Stunned Mullets, Yamba Shores Tavern, 8.30pm.
- Jay Hoad, Village Green, from 8pm, Free.
- Steel Syndicate, Pacific Hotel Yamba, from 9.30pm.
- Dean Doyle Night Show, Yamba Bowling Club, 7pm, Tickets $20 (Show only).
Sunday
- The Ruperts, Maclean Hotel, from 3pm.
- What The?, Harwood Hotel, from midday.
- Win a Weber, Every Sunday in November, Yamba Bowling Club, 5.30-6.30pm.
- Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel Yamba, from 2.30pm
- Spring into Summer Mega Christmas Raffle, Maclean Bowling Club, from 6pm.
Tuesday
- Trivia Tuesdays, Clocktower Hotel, from 7pm.
Wednesday
- Pub Trivia, Roches Hotel, Grafton, 7pm.
Coming soon
- November 28-December 8: Monty Python’s Spamalot, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- November 30: Rotary’s Carols by Candlelight featuring Denis Walter, Alumy Creek Reserve.
- November 30: Triple Threat DJs featuring Kaitlyn, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- December 6: The Ninth Chapter, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- December 6: The Jacks Band, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- December 7: Kamahl, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- December 7: The Loveys + The Macleles, Yamba Bowling Club.
- December 7: Lost Legends Showcase featuring Dead Singer Band, Grafton Racecourse.
- December 13: Raise Your Glass: Queens of Pop, Rock and Soul Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- December 20: G-Fest featuring Teddy Cream, Press Play, Natalie Sax, Courtney Mills, Like Liquid, Luke La Beat, plus local acts, Grafton Racecourse.