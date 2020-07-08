Your guide to your post-COVID camping break

IF YOU’VE been itching to get away this school holidays into our wonderful wilderness, there are a few things to do before you pack the car.

With national parks filling fast, if you turn up looking for a spot, you won’t get one.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service acting director visitor experiences Anthony Hutchings said bookings were essential for those wishing to get out in the parks this holidays.

“Many people who missed out on booking a campsite for the June long weekend, have planned to secure their site for these holidays, but there are spaces left for those still yearning for the great outdoors,” Mr Hutchings said.

“NPWS is still required to operate its campgrounds in line with the NSW Public Health order, including taking steps to limit numbers within each campground or accommodation – so booking ahead is essential.”

Mr Hutchings said that since reopening, campers had been obeying COVID-19 rules which allowed the parks to be open for the holidays.

“In meeting the guidelines, every person who is staying in a national park must be registered as part of a booking – so it is important only the number of people declared on your booking turn up on the day,” he said.

“Some bookings include limits on the number of people and vehicles per site and, of course, visitors are asked to follow the necessary safety measures to keep the community safe from the spread of COVID-19.”

With a highway of whales visible from many of the park’s headlands, many parks were now open for day-trippers to enjoy the natural beauty of the Clarence.

For more information on bookings, visit the NPWS website.