YOUR GUIDE: What’s on this Australia Day
Fundraising for drought relief with starting at 3pm at Maclean Bowling Club, entertainment and raffle.
Fundraising for drought relief with starting at 3pm at Maclean Bowling Club, entertainment and raffle.
- Iluka Australia Day
Join special Guest Richie Williamson announcing Citizen of the Year with morning tea to follow. Iluka Community Hall from 9am.
- Cricket and barbecue
Head to Grafton Presbyterian Church from 11am for lunch a cricket match and kids activities.
- Family fun day
Head down to Yamba Bowlo for barefoot bowls, kids activities and music from 11am.
- Ride-on Mower time trials
The annual ride-on mower time trials are back at Harwood Hotel from midday.
- Waterslides and Mudcrab racing
Head to the Iluka Bowls Club for waterslides and obstacle course. $10 per person
Games and mudcrab racing. Tickets available from club.
- Citizenship ceremony
Celebrating those who have become citizens at 2 Prince St, 9am.
- Lawrence festivities
Flag raising at 9.30am then the museum is open for free from 10-12pm. Lunch and entertainment at Lawrence Golf Club.
- Wooli sausage sizzle
Sausage Sizzle at caravan park, 25 Riverside Dr at 12.30pm.
- Flag raising
Flag raising at Wooloweyah RFS station at 1.30pm.