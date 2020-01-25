YOUR GUIDE: What’s on this Australia Day

Fundraising for drought relief with starting at 3pm at Maclean Bowling Club, entertainment and raffle.

Iluka Australia Day

Join special Guest Richie Williamson announcing Citizen of the Year with morning tea to follow. Iluka Community Hall from 9am.

Cricket and barbecue

Head to Grafton Presbyterian Church from 11am for lunch a cricket match and kids activities.

Family fun day

Head down to Yamba Bowlo for barefoot bowls, kids activities and music from 11am.

Ride-on Mower time trials

The annual ride-on mower time trials are back at Harwood Hotel from midday.

Waterslides and Mudcrab racing

Head to the Iluka Bowls Club for waterslides and obstacle course. $10 per person

Games and mudcrab racing. Tickets available from club.

Citizenship ceremony

Celebrating those who have become citizens at 2 Prince St, 9am.

Lawrence festivities

Flag raising at 9.30am then the museum is open for free from 10-12pm. Lunch and entertainment at Lawrence Golf Club.

Wooli sausage sizzle

Sausage Sizzle at caravan park, 25 Riverside Dr at 12.30pm.

Flag raising

Flag raising at Wooloweyah RFS station at 1.30pm.