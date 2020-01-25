Menu
AUSTRALIA DAY: flag.
YOUR GUIDE: What’s on this Australia Day

Kathryn Lewis
24th Jan 2020 1:34 PM
Fundraising for drought relief with starting at 3pm at Maclean Bowling Club, entertainment and raffle.

  • Iluka Australia Day

Join special Guest Richie Williamson announcing Citizen of the Year with morning tea to follow. Iluka Community Hall from 9am.

  • Cricket and barbecue

Head to Grafton Presbyterian Church from 11am for lunch a cricket match and kids activities.

  • Family fun day

Head down to Yamba Bowlo for barefoot bowls, kids activities and music from 11am.

  • Ride-on Mower time trials

The annual ride-on mower time trials are back at Harwood Hotel from midday.

  • Waterslides and Mudcrab racing

Head to the Iluka Bowls Club for waterslides and obstacle course. $10 per person

Games and mudcrab racing. Tickets available from club.

  • Citizenship ceremony

Celebrating those who have become citizens at 2 Prince St, 9am.

  • Lawrence festivities

Flag raising at 9.30am then the museum is open for free from 10-12pm. Lunch and entertainment at Lawrence Golf Club.

  • Wooli sausage sizzle

Sausage Sizzle at caravan park, 25 Riverside Dr at 12.30pm.

  • Flag raising

Flag raising at Wooloweyah RFS station at 1.30pm.

