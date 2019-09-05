Your help needed to save the coastal emu from extinction

HAVE you seen a coastal emu recently? If so, reporting your sighting to the Clarence Valley Council's website could help saved the endangered species.

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean is calling on the Clarence Valley community to help protect the remaining endangered population of coastal emus by reporting any sightings to help survey research.

Close to 200 sightings have been made since 2018, which have helped researchers better understand the movements of the animal, as well was the survival of adults and chicks.

There are estimated at being less than 50 coastal emus remaining, with the bird genetically different from other emus. Mr Kean said many native plants are dependent on this emu for the distribution of their seeds over distances of up to 50 kilometres - a vital role no other species can fill.

"The Clarence and Valley is now crucial habitat areas for the coastal emu and the local community has a big role to play in helping us save this population by telling us when and where they see one,” Mr Kean said.

Emus on the road at Diggers Camp, Yuraygir National Park. Penny Smith

"This research will help the NSW Government, in partnership with Clarence Valley Council, make more informed conservation decisions to not only protect the existing population, but to see it grow.

"By identifying nesting sites we can target feral animal control at a local scale and by tracking the seasonal movements of the emus we can better understand the survival of adults and chicks, and whether captive breeding might hold the key to eventually re-building the number of coastal emus found in the wild.”

Under the NSW Government's Saving Our Species program around $42,000 in funding has been provided, with an additional $42,000 as part of a larger NSW Government Environmental Trust funded project.

"Through this program we are looking at population surveys and monitoring, installing signage and raising awareness to reduce the number of emus that are struck by vehicles. We are also promoting feral pig and dog control, and working with landholders to minimise the impact of fencing on emus as they move through the environment,” Mr Kean said.

Sightings or any other information about coastal emus can be made through Clarence Valley Council's website, which was launched in 2018 by the council's natural resource management project officer, Dr Caragh Heenan.

"Since the launch of the register, 191 sightings have been submitted across the Clarence and Richmond Valley. Saving this emu population is important not just because it is a loved Aussie animal that needs our help, but for its wider conservation value as well,” Dr Heenan said.

Coastal emus at Brooms Head. Stephen Otton

Mr Kean said Saving our Species is the NSW Government's $100 million program to secure the future of threatened plants and animals in NSW.

"Everyone in the community can help us leave our environment and our planet in a better place then we found it,” Mr Kean said.

For more visit the NSW Government Saving Our Species program website.