Your most popular stories of 2017
IT'S been a big year for stories. From floods to major arrests, the Daily Examiner has compiled a top 10 list of the most viewed stories online:
NUMBER 1 | DISCOVERED: Mighty Moog makes it big
FROM a simple YouTube video watched by 300 people to more than 2 million subscribers, Mighty Car Mods has inspired thousands.
NUMBER 2 | Crappy act clears dance floor
ONE quick way to clear a dance floor is to throw a shoe...
NUMBER 3 | Two major highways closed due to flooding
FLOODS wreak havoc on the North Coast with many residents forced to take alternative routes
NUMBER 4 | Playground attack puts high school teacher in hospital
POLICE were called in to investigate an assault on a Clarence Valley high school teacher after he was allegedly attacked in the playground
NUMBER 5 | Australia Post makes the move to delivering six days a week
THANKS to a new Australia Post initiative, residents were able to check their letterbox an extra day each week
NUMBER 6 | Knife-wielding man shot by police died
A CRIME scene was erected on North St between Turf St and Queen St, Grafton after a man was shot by police
NUMBER 7 | IT'S A RECORD: Grafton's hottest day ever
GRAFTON sweltered its way to the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city
NUMBER 8 | Police arrest 61yo man over alleged murder of Sharon Edwards
AFTER months of hard work, police arrest 61-year-old Lawrence man John Edwards over the alleged murder of his wife Sharon Edwards
NUMBER 9 | Grafton dance teacher caught up in Vegas shooting
WHILE in the middle of a family holiday in the United States Nicole Shipman found herself caught up in a nearby mass shooting
NUMBER 10 | FIRST LOOK: New Grafton jail will be biggest in Australia
MEMBER for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis announces that the new jail to be built near Grafton, would be the largest in Australia