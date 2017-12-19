Your most popular stories of 2017 Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

IT'S been a big year for stories. From floods to major arrests, the Daily Examiner has compiled a top 10 list of the most viewed stories online:

NUMBER 1 | DISCOVERED: Mighty Moog makes it big

FROM a simple YouTube video watched by 300 people to more than 2 million subscribers, Mighty Car Mods has inspired thousands. CLICK TO READ

MIGHTY MOOG: Blair Joscelyne, better known as MOOG, from Mighty Car Mods. Contributed

NUMBER 2 | Crappy act clears dance floor

ONE quick way to clear a dance floor is to throw a shoe... CLICK TO READ

Pacific Hotel at Yamba. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

NUMBER 3 | Two major highways closed due to flooding

FLOODS wreak havoc on the North Coast with many residents forced to take alternative routes CLICK TO READ

The Pacific Motorway remained closed for light vehicles Life Traffic

NUMBER 4 | Playground attack puts high school teacher in hospital

POLICE were called in to investigate an assault on a Clarence Valley high school teacher after he was allegedly attacked in the playground CLICK TO READ

The front entrance of the Grafton High School. Police are investigating an alleged assault of a teacher by a student on the school oval earlier this week. Tim Howard

NUMBER 5 | Australia Post makes the move to delivering six days a week

THANKS to a new Australia Post initiative, residents were able to check their letterbox an extra day each week CLICK TO READ

Australia Post Box Tony Martin

NUMBER 6 | Knife-wielding man shot by police died

A CRIME scene was erected on North St between Turf St and Queen St, Grafton after a man was shot by police CLICK TO READ

A police officer walks past the scene of a police shooting in North St, Grafton. Tim Howard

NUMBER 7 | IT'S A RECORD: Grafton's hottest day ever

GRAFTON sweltered its way to the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city CLICK TO READ

The sun blazed down on Grafton today, setting a new record temperature Michael Nolan

NUMBER 8 | Police arrest 61yo man over alleged murder of Sharon Edwards

AFTER months of hard work, police arrest 61-year-old Lawrence man John Edwards over the alleged murder of his wife Sharon Edwards CLICK TO READ

ARREST: NSW Police arrest a man over the murder of Grafton woman Sharon Edwards. NSW Police

NUMBER 9 | Grafton dance teacher caught up in Vegas shooting

WHILE in the middle of a family holiday in the United States Nicole Shipman found herself caught up in a nearby mass shooting CLICK TO READ

Grafton dance teacher Nicole Shipman and her daughter Madeline text family and friends that they are safe while being held in lockdown in the convention centre of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas. Nicole and her family were nearby when shooting broke out at the Mandalay Bay casino.

NUMBER 10 | FIRST LOOK: New Grafton jail will be biggest in Australia

MEMBER for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis announces that the new jail to be built near Grafton, would be the largest in Australia CLICK TO READ