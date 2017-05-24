Your newspaper just took out three global gongs!

LESS than an hour ago, across the other side of the world, your local newspaper just took out three global gongs.

News Corp's Hey Mumma series, which stretched across 14 of our regional daily sites mid last year, has taken out three categories at the International News and Media Awards - the biggest of its kind in the world.

Hey Mumma won Best Marketing Solution for an Advertising Client, Best Execution of Print Advertising and Best In Show for Asia Pacific Region at the awards night in New York (Wednesday morning AUS time).

We brought to life a six-week content series, anchored with weekly webisodes talking everything parenting.

We got four mums from our regions, plus Madame Butterfly Susie O'neill, and took them away for a weekend of girl time and mummy talk. We covered issues from technology to smacking, me-time and the old public versus private debate - issues every mum faces.

Each day we brought you stacks of stories from experts, parents, quirky anecdotes and personal stories from the mums. Plus, we got your thoughts by taking to the streets and interviewing parents around our regions.

Together we laughed, cried and created an ecosystem we know you loved with 319,000 article reads, 622,000 video streams and more than four times the average social media engagement rate industry-wide - and that's just on the editorial side.

As the major sponsor, OMO helped us bring this to life across the network, as well as minor sponsor House Call Doctor.

OMO recorded staggering results including doubling brand advocacy for their product, and a 200% increase in consideration of the brand among grocery buyers.

News Corp's regional titles were also a finalist for Best New Paid Content or Subscription Initiative when we offered you a free Fitbit or NutriBullet with your digital subscription.

Today's wins prove we're up there with the best in the world, or more accurately in this case, are the best in the world.

Check out Hey Mumma HERE.