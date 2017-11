Your petrol and weather

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Every year former Matrons of Honour Kay Paine and Cheryl Paine donate an inscribed photo frame forthe Grafton baby born closest to the time of the Jacaranda Queen Crowning. Johanna Wood, born on Sunday, October 29, is the 2017 Jacaranda baby. She is the daughter of Amy and Reggie Wood and little sister for two brothers and two sisters.