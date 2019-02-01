YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

OVER the last week, thousands of schoolkids across the Clarence Valley have returned back to school after six weeks of summer holidays.

And while there's always a few nervous ones, and some tears from kids, and parents, from what we've seen the kids were pretty happy to get back to their old schoolyard, or even discover a new one.

Thanks to the overwhelming response from our readers, we've got more than 100 of those kids with big smiles before they head off to school.

Take a look at just some of the many kids going back to school here.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery