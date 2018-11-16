Your place, or a police station: The drink-driving gamble

IF you're gambling on whether to drink and drive, police say the gamble is between whether you arrive at your destination, or at a police station.

The words come after a recent survey that showed more than 30 per cent of people had admitted to drink driving, despite thinking that they would get caught.

"People who are travelling in or to key coastal areas such as Grafton and Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree/Foster or en route to the Gold Coast can expect to see high profile RBT/RDT police operations across summer,” Northern Region Traffic Tactician Chief Inspector Amanda Calder said.

"Police would also like to encourage those who are new to northern NSW, particularly our overseas visitors to take a moment and familiarise themselves with the road rules and laws surrounding drink driving.”

At the end of the recent Operation Drink Drive 2, police in the state's north completed 29,706 random breath tests and charged 74 people with drink driving.

"We will continue targeting those who choose to drink and drive as alcohol is over represented as a cause of crashes on our roads,” she said.

The figures from the study show that could be as many as five million drivers having knowingly drink drived.

And these numbers don't include people who have driven while under the influence and not known it.

Drilling down the figures by state, Queensland shows one of hte higher percentages with 31.8 per cent saying they had drink-drived, while NSW had 25.2 per cent. The Northern Territory recorded the highest percent with a whopping 50 per cent of respondents saying they have driven over the limit.

Men were nearly twice as likely to respond that they had driven while under the influence, backing up figures that show that 91 per cent of drink drivers involved in fatal crashes were men.

What makes these statistics even more amazing is the revelation that despite the high number of people admitting to drink-driving, close to 90 per cent of responders felt that they would be caught if they drove while over the limit.

And while the figures show that most people believe the most common group of people who drink and drive are younsters between the age of 18-25, the highest age-group that admitted drink-driving were the 65+ and 55-64 year olds.

This can be attributed to not only the length of time they have driven, but also education campaigns which have aimed the message firmly at younger drivers, with a seven per cent decrease in road fatalities between 2008 and 2015 in drivers under 25.

The full study can be viewed here: https://www.budgetdirect.com.au/car-insurance/articles/drink-driving-australia-whos-to-blame.html