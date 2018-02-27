YOUR SAY: A tribute to Bruce Apps

I NOTE with sadness the passing of Lower River identity Bruce Apps.

Bruce was a stalwart for his political leanings, his defence of the Labor Party and his Union brethren was unrelenting.

Being on opposite sides of the political fence created an avenue for Bruce and I to air our opposing views through the Letter pages of the Daily Examiner, and we did so over many years.

Armed with pen and paper in the beginning and later with keyboard and computer we played the jousting game, galloping up and down each side of that political fence, each trying to unseat the other or at least raise a bruise and a lump or two.

No winner here, I think the umpire would call for a draw.

Some years ago we came up with the idea we might call a temporary ceasefire and maybe meet at that pub at the foot of the hill and enjoy a schooner or two of ice cold Tooheys Old together, something I regret we never got around to doing.

Rest in peace Bruce Apps.

Fred Perring, Halfway Creek