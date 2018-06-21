Menu
A truck created a scene of carnage after it crashed into a property at Ulmarra at about 9.30pm on Monday, 18th June, 2018.
Letters to the Editor

YOUR SAY: Cameras for Ulmarra must come now

21st Jun 2018 12:59 PM

MAKE no mistake. The NSW Government and its motoring and marine monolith the RMS, stand condemned over last Monday's nightmare truck crush at Ulmarra's infamous Pacific Highway blackspot.

While the Macquarie Street mob were drenching themselves in champagne and throwing billions of dollars of budget money around like confetti to woo voters in the coming election, a family of five stared death in the face for the third time in as many years.

A B-double laden with rubbish left the highway and flipped about 9.30pm, smashing through a side fence of a home where Krystal and Ryan Brown ... and their three young daughters ... were sound asleep.

The semi-trailer took two power poles with it along the way, blacking out Ulmarra and surrounds for about nine hours.

The crash came just weeks after local residents and The Daily Examiner joined forces in a campaign to have 50km/h speed zones extended and new warning signs erected north and south of the village.

Obviously that didn't do the job, so what next? If there has been one proven method of putting the brakes on lead-footed drivers over the years - and a guaranteed revenue raiser as well - it is speed cameras.

The government says cameras are expensive. But what price life? Surely speed cameras installed in other towns being bypassed these days could be reinstalled at Ulmarra.

Something has to be done, and quickly, if the State Government, the RMS and local Member Chris Gulaptis are to be looked upon as anything other than uncaring and completely useless.

(And yes, I am the grandfather of the three young girls who are living in fear for no fault of their own).

Peter Gray, Ulmarra

Grafton Daily Examiner

