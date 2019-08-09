YOUR SAY: Endless opportunity for river fun

THE mighty Clarence River is the lifeblood of the valley it winds through, yet it is seldom used by the residents who tend to appreciate it from afar.

While there are plenty of opportunities to get out on the water and enjoy the natural beauty the Valley is privy to, it isn't always capitalised on.

We took to our Facebook community to ask how we can better use the river and maximise its capacity as a major tourism drawcard and a place for families and friends to come together and bask in the exceptional weather year-round in the region.

Clarence Valley visitors from Melbourne, Patrice McCarthy and Chris Purton, found the stunning views of the river were hypnotising and something they had not seen in their home state of Victoria.

Mr Purton and Ms McCarthy said they would enjoy walking or bike trails along the river or a place to sit and enjoy a coffee.

"Anything you could do to make the most of it would be wonderful," Ms McCarthy said.

Corrina Brown believed a walkway from the Crown Hotel on Prince St to Corcoran Park was a great option.

"People get to exercise and enjoy our beautiful river," she commented on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

Bradley Edwards said a boardwalk would open up plenty of possibilities for community or private events by the river side.

"If we do this and build a walkway or boardwalk we could do New Year's Eve party down there. Gotta fix it so it wouldn't flood," he wrote.