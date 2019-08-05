Menu
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Exceptional staff, but specialists needed

Kathryn Lewis
by
5th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
DO you believe health services in the Clarence Valley are adequate?

We asked our Facebook community and residents what their experience with health services in the region was, and there were some concerns, and some heart-warming stories.

Grant Cassie said due to health issues in the family he was no stranger to the health system, and would never move away from Grafton thanks to the exceptional treatment he knew it provided patients.

However, for Sue Noddy the basics such as getting in to see a general practitioner were not easy in the region.

"New people cannot even get on the books for a GP, the diabetic educator keeps changing, other health professionals leave, waiting lists are off the planet. Mental Health, diabetes and a bunch of other illnesses needing specialists are not catered for or have long waits," she wrote on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

Karleen Muzzie Murrary echoed Ms Noddy's sentiments, saying medical services were "critical" and lacking in the Valley.

"You can't get into see a doctor when you need to. You don't know in advance when you are going to be sick," she commented.

"When you do find a doctor you like they are usually only here for a short time and move on to a larger centre. No wonder our hospital system is packed full of people waiting in emergency."

For Corrina Brown's daughter, a regular trip to Coffs Harbour is required to manage chronic health problems.

"Mental health support for kids is a rarity to. Parents have to take their kids outside of the valley for help," she wrote.

