YOUR SAY: Fishing stalwart fires back

RELIVING THE DREAM: Fisherman Allan Ford with his pictured with Jack Davey tagging Tim the Bream in 1958.

RELIVING THE DREAM: Fisherman Allan Ford with his pictured with Jack Davey tagging Tim the Bream in 1958.

MINISTER Niall Blair's "Fishing Reform” letter shows he hasn't a clue what the reform has done to us.

It is so full of public servant words he obviously got a bureaucrat to write it for him.

I am a fisherman who is certainly not "experiencing the benefits” of the so called "reforms”. This Minister wouldn't know his bum from his elbow if he thinks that his government has improved the fishing industry in this state. They have stuffed fishing, fishing families and the economy of the north coast in one term of government. I mean "cut red tape” - what about cutting bureaucrats instead?

God give me strength, you now need a lawyer in the wheelhouse to go to work.

Cut red tape? Bullshit. Poor old fishermen used to have to fill out a log book, now they can do it online, big bloody deal.

No reduction in licence fees though, Niall.

As a Clarence Fisherman of 63 years standing, I can tell you what these reforms have done, they have ruined my life. I have had to stop fishing for health reasons. My fishing business, built up by blood, sweat and tears over that time through good season and bad, was my superannuation. Not as good as what you will end up with, but enough to keep Val and I going until we ended up on the big sorting tray in the sky, but no, the so-called buy back resulted in my business being bought out for a pittance.

Your government have taken a good industry and turned it into crap. I met with Blair and was told "Fatty, you and those that want to retire will be first to be looked at.” I thought "Haha, I knew we were up the creek without a paddle when our own member couldn't do any good for us.”

I can tell you one thing, Minister, that at the upcoming state election, there will be a lot of "Fishing Reformed” families on the North Coast who will be putting your mob last.

Then you will be able to "experience the benefits” of democracy.