YOUR SAY: Give a shout out to Valley volunteers

VOLUNTEERS are an integral aspect of the community, and in the Clarence Valley we are lucky to have countless wonderful people and organisations who donate their time to those in need.

We asked our Facebook community who they would like to give a shout out to.

Lindy Webb: Every volunteer is making a valuable contribution. They all deserve recognition and respect for their contribution to the community. Listening to little ones reading at school, canteen workers, volunteers in nursing homes and hospitals, volunteers that help at animal shelters, life guards, SES and RFS, op shops, Mend and Make Do crew, Warm Touch and the hundreds of others. Valley volunteers, the Historical house and Art Gallery and various museums, sporting clubs, coaches, Sunday school teachers and youth group leaders, cubs and scouts and brownies and girl guides, Jacaranda and event helpers. All are as important as each other

Beaun West: With the upcoming fire season I'd like to say a big shout out to all the volunteers from the NSW RFS, these members give up their own time such as weekends, time with family and friends to protect our communities from the fires. They spend up to and sometimes more than 12 hours on the fire line for days at a time.

Amy Morgan: I'd like to shout out to all the wonderful sports club volunteers and committees that give up their time weekly so that our community can be active.

Nicole Delaforce: I joined the SES to make a difference and to help my community in times of need.

Naomi Leigh: Junior sporting referees need a shout out! They volunteer their time, giving back to the sport they play and love. Please keep this in mind next time you want to backchat a ref. Especially if you are an adult or older than the ref. They are doing their best and would be more than happy to give you the whistle! If you keep criticising them, you'll need to ref because these kids won't be there any more!