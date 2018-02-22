YOUR SAY: Grots ruin our town's image

THE city of Grafton/South Grafton is an undiscovered jewel in the North Coast.

I have heard travellers say they were unaware there was a city beyond their view of the highway as they passed through.

Our entry point does not showcase the treasures that lie beyond.

We don't have much curb and guttering, nor footpaths, but what we do have is people who take pride in the place they call home.

Well done all of you who take care of your homes, gardens and town. We also have a band of volunteers that clean up in their own time. Thank you to you all.

So why am I confused?

Every day a fresh crop of cigarette butts, takeaway packaging, alcohol and assorted bottles (some of which have been smashed), cans and assorted crud are dropped around our town.

I'm baffled - what kind of thinking allows people to justify this behaviour? Who are these grots?

JANETTE NETHERCOTT, Grafton