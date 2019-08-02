YOUR SAY: Racing internet speeds for some, but not all

How will the NBN affect business in the Clarence Valley?

How will the NBN affect business in the Clarence Valley?

CLARENCE businesses may be excited for the NBN to be connected as a chance to improve business, but it seems not everyone is impressed with their service.

We asked our Facebook community about experience with the NBN.

Jamie Williams: We have had it for over two years and it has never let us down.

Wanda Avery: We don't even have a landline, or mobile service, where I live, so NBN does absolutely jack for me.

Amy Louise Hall: Make sure your speeds are either 50/50 or more... any less and expect slow speeds during peak periods. I pay for 100mbps and have not had any issues since rolling over. Go Vodafone NBN.

Dylan Tight: Got my Telstra NBN FTTN (fibre to the node) connected on June 10 and have received interruption notices via text or email on July 23, 24, and 30. Has dropped out for more than an hour on four other days. I have online video tutorials between 6-8pm and have noticed speeds are no better than ADSL at peak times. Over all NBN has increased the average speed but dropped in reliability. I can see why businesses are unhappy.

INNOVATION HUB: Could Yamba be the next Silicon Valley?

Nic Nipperess: I agree it is rubbish, had to use heaps more phone data since changing over to NBN.

Chris Watkins: Seven appointments to get it connected, most cancelled on the day. Disconnected for two days and no back up toggle as promised - techie took it with him. We have constant drop outs and extremely slow. Wait until you have to shop around for the best deal.

Bob Vickers: We have it connected and it is not worth a pinch of Cocky Poo. Always dropping out and as slow as. Fifty per cent of the time we have to use our phone's data to use our EFTPOS.