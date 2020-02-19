YOUR SAY: Should cattle graze in National Parks?

NO GO: Calls to relax restrictions on cattle grazing in National Parks has divided readers.

NO GO: Calls to relax restrictions on cattle grazing in National Parks has divided readers.

THE relationship between farmers and National Parks has a long and chequered history and after the bushfires there have been renewed calls from some quarters for a relaxing of restrictions on grazing within these protected zones.

We asked Daily Examiner readers what they thought on this long-running issue.

Several people agreed with the idea of relaxing restrictions for graziers.

“It will not only reduce overgrown vegetation which would help reduce fires,” Endessa Schrader wrote on the Daily Examiner Facebook page.

“So many cattle could be saved in droughts and floods if controlled grazing allowed in national parks.”

However, others were against damaging these protected zones for a variety of reasons.

“I cannot believe this is being considered,” Susan Newman wrote on the Daily Examiner Facebook page.

“It is proven that hard-hoofed animals contribute to soil compaction and erosion, not to mention the potential for the spread of invasive weeds and disease. For goodness sake we must protect what little National Parks we have left.”

James Patterson echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that the issue may be connected to overstocking properties.

“(Farmers) don’t care about the environmental damage the grazing will do to the indigenous flora and fauna already under stress, as long as they profit,” he said.

Daniela Druissi on the other hand, said the matter was best left to “People who study and understand the impacts on the environment, the native species and understand the consequences of such decisions.”

